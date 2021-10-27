Recap: Ingevity Q3 Earnings
Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Ingevity beat their estimated earnings by 8.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.62 versus an estimate of $1.5, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $45,100,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.23, which was followed by a 4.85% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ingevity's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.32
|1.03
|0.77
|1.01
|EPS Actual
|1.55
|1.27
|1.33
|1.79
|Revenue Estimate
|337.64M
|291.82M
|283.26M
|316.61M
|Revenue Actual
|358.40M
|320.30M
|325.60M
|331.70M
