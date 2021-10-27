Recap: Ingevity Q3 Earnings

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ingevity beat their estimated earnings by 8.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.62 versus an estimate of $1.5, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $45,100,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.23, which was followed by a 4.85% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ingevity's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 1.32 1.03 0.77 1.01 EPS Actual 1.55 1.27 1.33 1.79 Revenue Estimate 337.64M 291.82M 283.26M 316.61M Revenue Actual 358.40M 320.30M 325.60M 331.70M

