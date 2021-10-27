Recap: Orion Gr Hldgs Q3 Earnings

Orion Gr Hldgs (NYSE:ORN) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Orion Gr Hldgs missed their estimated earnings by 107.69%, reporting an EPS of $-0.27 versus an estimate of $-0.13, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $49,526,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-0.03, which was followed by a 6.69% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Orion Gr Hldgs's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.08 0.02 0.08 0.08 EPS Actual 0.05 0.04 0.12 0.23 Revenue Estimate 168.95M 155.10M 180.36M 183.62M Revenue Actual 145.88M 153.31M 170.18M 189.43M

