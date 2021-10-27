Recap: Orion Gr Hldgs Q3 Earnings
Orion Gr Hldgs (NYSE:ORN) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
Orion Gr Hldgs missed their estimated earnings by 107.69%, reporting an EPS of $-0.27 versus an estimate of $-0.13, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $49,526,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-0.03, which was followed by a 6.69% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Orion Gr Hldgs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.08
|0.02
|0.08
|0.08
|EPS Actual
|0.05
|0.04
|0.12
|0.23
|Revenue Estimate
|168.95M
|155.10M
|180.36M
|183.62M
|Revenue Actual
|145.88M
|153.31M
|170.18M
|189.43M
