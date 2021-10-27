Recap: Edwards Lifesciences Q3 Earnings
Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Edwards Lifesciences beat their estimated earnings by 1.89%, reporting an EPS of $0.54 versus an estimate of $0.53, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $169,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 0.58% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Edwards Lifesciences's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.55
|0.47
|0.53
|0.44
|EPS Actual
|0.64
|0.54
|0.50
|0.51
|Revenue Estimate
|1.28B
|1.16B
|1.19B
|1.08B
|Revenue Actual
|1.38B
|1.22B
|1.19B
|1.14B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings