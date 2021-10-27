Comfort Systems USA: Q3 Earnings Insights
Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Comfort Systems USA beat their estimated earnings by 28.28%, reporting an EPS of $1.27 versus an estimate of $0.99, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $119,797,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-0.01, which was followed by a 0.81% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Comfort Systems USA's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.91
|0.60
|0.83
|1.08
|EPS Actual
|0.90
|0.73
|0.99
|1.19
|Revenue Estimate
|719.60M
|691.52M
|694.68M
|775.90M
|Revenue Actual
|713.89M
|669.76M
|698.96M
|714.10M
