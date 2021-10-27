Comfort Systems USA: Q3 Earnings Insights

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Comfort Systems USA beat their estimated earnings by 28.28%, reporting an EPS of $1.27 versus an estimate of $0.99, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $119,797,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-0.01, which was followed by a 0.81% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Comfort Systems USA's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.91 0.60 0.83 1.08 EPS Actual 0.90 0.73 0.99 1.19 Revenue Estimate 719.60M 691.52M 694.68M 775.90M Revenue Actual 713.89M 669.76M 698.96M 714.10M

