Recap: Kearny Financial Q1 Earnings

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Kearny Financial beat their estimated earnings by 27.27%, reporting an EPS of $0.28 versus an estimate of $0.22, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $5,428,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 0.5% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kearny Financial's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.21 0.18 0.15 0.11 EPS Actual 0.24 0.20 0.20 0.17 Revenue Estimate 46.51M 44.15M 45.07M 43.45M Revenue Actual 48.16M 47.63M 44.55M 44.16M

