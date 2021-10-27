 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jakks Pacific: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2021 6:10pm   Comments
Share:
Jakks Pacific: Q3 Earnings Insights

Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Jakks Pacific beat their estimated earnings by 31.01%, reporting an EPS of $3.76 versus an estimate of $2.87, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $5,333,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.11, which was followed by a 2.27% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Jakks Pacific's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate -1.49 -3.86 -1.63 3.09
EPS Actual -0.38 -1.77 -0.80 4.76
Revenue Estimate 86.40M 63.70M 127.33M 230.10M
Revenue Actual 112.35M 83.84M 128.27M 242.29M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (JAKK)

Earnings Scheduled For October 27, 2021
A Filtered Internet Exists -- And This Company Says it is Helping to Protect K-12 School Students
50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Disguise Unveils Expanded Line Of Wheelchair Cover Sets, Adaptive Costumes For Halloween
39 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Disguise Enters Costume Program Based On 'Ghostbusters,' 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Films
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings