Jakks Pacific: Q3 Earnings Insights

Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Jakks Pacific beat their estimated earnings by 31.01%, reporting an EPS of $3.76 versus an estimate of $2.87, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $5,333,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.11, which was followed by a 2.27% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Jakks Pacific's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate -1.49 -3.86 -1.63 3.09 EPS Actual -0.38 -1.77 -0.80 4.76 Revenue Estimate 86.40M 63.70M 127.33M 230.10M Revenue Actual 112.35M 83.84M 128.27M 242.29M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.