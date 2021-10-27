Jakks Pacific: Q3 Earnings Insights
Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:01 PM.
Earnings
Jakks Pacific beat their estimated earnings by 31.01%, reporting an EPS of $3.76 versus an estimate of $2.87, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $5,333,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.11, which was followed by a 2.27% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Jakks Pacific's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-1.49
|-3.86
|-1.63
|3.09
|EPS Actual
|-0.38
|-1.77
|-0.80
|4.76
|Revenue Estimate
|86.40M
|63.70M
|127.33M
|230.10M
|Revenue Actual
|112.35M
|83.84M
|128.27M
|242.29M
