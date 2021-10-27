MKS Instruments: Q3 Earnings Insights
MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
MKS Instruments beat their estimated earnings by 0.72%, reporting an EPS of $2.79 versus an estimate of $2.77, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $152,100,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 3.3% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at MKS Instruments's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.95
|2.20
|2.02
|1.77
|EPS Actual
|3.02
|2.56
|2.34
|1.93
|Revenue Estimate
|742.24M
|652.22M
|602.98M
|561.29M
|Revenue Actual
|749.90M
|693.90M
|660.20M
|589.80M
