MKS Instruments: Q3 Earnings Insights

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:30 PM.

Earnings

MKS Instruments beat their estimated earnings by 0.72%, reporting an EPS of $2.79 versus an estimate of $2.77, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $152,100,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 3.3% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MKS Instruments's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 2.95 2.20 2.02 1.77 EPS Actual 3.02 2.56 2.34 1.93 Revenue Estimate 742.24M 652.22M 602.98M 561.29M Revenue Actual 749.90M 693.90M 660.20M 589.80M

