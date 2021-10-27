Recap: Noodles Q3 Earnings
Noodles (NASDAQ: NDLS) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Earnings Noodles beat their estimated earnings by 33.33%,
Earnings
Noodles beat their estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.12 versus an estimate of $0.09, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $19,144,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-0.01, which was followed by a 4.2% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Noodles's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.11
|-0.01
|0.03
|EPS Actual
|0.10
|-0.02
|-0.04
|0.01
|Revenue Estimate
|123.32M
|104.03M
|107.46M
|108.39M
|Revenue Actual
|125.65M
|109.58M
|107.17M
|105.98M
