Recap: Noodles Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2021 6:11pm   Comments
Noodles (NASDAQ: NDLS) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Earnings Noodles beat their estimated earnings by 33.33%,

Earnings

Noodles beat their estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.12 versus an estimate of $0.09, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $19,144,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-0.01, which was followed by a 4.2% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Noodles's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.11 -0.01 0.03  
EPS Actual 0.10 -0.02 -0.04 0.01
Revenue Estimate 123.32M 104.03M 107.46M 108.39M
Revenue Actual 125.65M 109.58M 107.17M 105.98M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

