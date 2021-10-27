Recap: Noodles Q3 Earnings

Noodles (NASDAQ: NDLS) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Earnings Noodles beat their estimated earnings by 33.33%,

Noodles (NASDAQ:NDLS) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Noodles beat their estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.12 versus an estimate of $0.09, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $19,144,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-0.01, which was followed by a 4.2% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Noodles's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.11 -0.01 0.03 EPS Actual 0.10 -0.02 -0.04 0.01 Revenue Estimate 123.32M 104.03M 107.46M 108.39M Revenue Actual 125.65M 109.58M 107.17M 105.98M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.