TTM Technologies: Q3 Earnings Insights

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

TTM Technologies missed their estimated earnings by 0.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.34 versus an estimate of $0.34, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $43,208,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 0.29% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at TTM Technologies's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.29 0.23 0.25 0.19 EPS Actual 0.36 0.23 0.37 0.25 Revenue Estimate 545.12M 511.08M 510.13M 491.58M Revenue Actual 567.38M 526.43M 523.80M 513.58M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.