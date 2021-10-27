TTM Technologies: Q3 Earnings Insights
TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
TTM Technologies missed their estimated earnings by 0.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.34 versus an estimate of $0.34, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $43,208,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 0.29% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at TTM Technologies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.29
|0.23
|0.25
|0.19
|EPS Actual
|0.36
|0.23
|0.37
|0.25
|Revenue Estimate
|545.12M
|511.08M
|510.13M
|491.58M
|Revenue Actual
|567.38M
|526.43M
|523.80M
|513.58M
