Community Health Systems: Q3 Earnings Insights
Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Community Health Systems beat their estimated earnings by 475.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.69 versus an estimate of $0.12, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $11,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.24, which was followed by a 5.8% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Community Health Systems's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.01
|-0.15
|0.20
|-0.16
|EPS Actual
|0.23
|0.36
|0.96
|0.18
|Revenue Estimate
|2.94B
|2.96B
|3.07B
|2.90B
|Revenue Actual
|3.01B
|3.01B
|3.12B
|3.13B
