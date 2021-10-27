 Skip to main content

Community Health Systems: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2021 6:12pm   Comments
Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Community Health Systems beat their estimated earnings by 475.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.69 versus an estimate of $0.12, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $11,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.24, which was followed by a 5.8% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Community Health Systems's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate -0.01 -0.15 0.20 -0.16
EPS Actual 0.23 0.36 0.96 0.18
Revenue Estimate 2.94B 2.96B 3.07B 2.90B
Revenue Actual 3.01B 3.01B 3.12B 3.13B

