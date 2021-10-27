Recap: Pegasystems Q3 Earnings

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Pegasystems missed their estimated earnings by 48.15%, reporting an EPS of $-0.4 versus an estimate of $-0.27, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $30,317,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.41, which was followed by a 6.97% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Pegasystems's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate -0.18 0.09 0.22 -0.07 EPS Actual 0.23 0.26 0.18 -0.33 Revenue Estimate 273.14M 306.64M 313.03M 249.91M Revenue Actual 325.70M 313.50M 298.60M 225.95M

