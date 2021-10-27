Recap: Pegasystems Q3 Earnings
Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
Pegasystems missed their estimated earnings by 48.15%, reporting an EPS of $-0.4 versus an estimate of $-0.27, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $30,317,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.41, which was followed by a 6.97% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Pegasystems's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.18
|0.09
|0.22
|-0.07
|EPS Actual
|0.23
|0.26
|0.18
|-0.33
|Revenue Estimate
|273.14M
|306.64M
|313.03M
|249.91M
|Revenue Actual
|325.70M
|313.50M
|298.60M
|225.95M
