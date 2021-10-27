Tronox Holdings: Q3 Earnings Insights

Tronox Holdings (NYSE:TROX) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Tronox Holdings beat their estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.72 versus an estimate of $0.64, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $195,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1, which was followed by a 0.8% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Tronox Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.51 0.28 0.20 0.05 EPS Actual 0.61 0.43 0.19 0.05 Revenue Estimate 924.61M 840.51M 758.24M 635.59M Revenue Actual 927.00M 891.00M 783.00M 675.00M

