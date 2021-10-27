Tronox Holdings: Q3 Earnings Insights
Tronox Holdings (NYSE:TROX) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Tronox Holdings beat their estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.72 versus an estimate of $0.64, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $195,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1, which was followed by a 0.8% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Tronox Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.51
|0.28
|0.20
|0.05
|EPS Actual
|0.61
|0.43
|0.19
|0.05
|Revenue Estimate
|924.61M
|840.51M
|758.24M
|635.59M
|Revenue Actual
|927.00M
|891.00M
|783.00M
|675.00M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings