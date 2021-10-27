Murphy USA: Q3 Earnings Insights
Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Murphy USA beat their estimated earnings by 22.46%, reporting an EPS of $3.98 versus an estimate of $3.25, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $1,761,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.59, which was followed by a 0.37% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Murphy USA's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|3.20
|1.05
|2.17
|2.53
|EPS Actual
|4.79
|2.01
|2.16
|2.27
|Revenue Estimate
|4.14B
|3.28B
|2.97B
|2.93B
|Revenue Actual
|4.46B
|3.54B
|2.86B
|2.84B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings