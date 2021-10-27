Recap: MYR Group Q3 Earnings
MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
MYR Group beat their estimated earnings by 14.41%, reporting an EPS of $1.35 versus an estimate of $1.18, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $2,281,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.29, which was followed by a 2.65% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at MYR Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.95
|0.63
|0.79
|0.75
|EPS Actual
|1.24
|1.17
|1.07
|1.02
|Revenue Estimate
|561.20M
|533.98M
|580.86M
|569.63M
|Revenue Actual
|649.57M
|592.49M
|607.97M
|607.90M
