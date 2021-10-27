Recap: MYR Group Q3 Earnings

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

MYR Group beat their estimated earnings by 14.41%, reporting an EPS of $1.35 versus an estimate of $1.18, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $2,281,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.29, which was followed by a 2.65% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MYR Group's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.95 0.63 0.79 0.75 EPS Actual 1.24 1.17 1.07 1.02 Revenue Estimate 561.20M 533.98M 580.86M 569.63M Revenue Actual 649.57M 592.49M 607.97M 607.90M

