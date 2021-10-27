Recap: Axis Capital Holdings Q3 Earnings
Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Axis Capital Holdings beat their estimated earnings by 102.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.01 versus an estimate of $-0.5, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $87,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.62, which was followed by a 2.64% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Axis Capital Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.38
|0.44
|-0.4
|-0.48
|EPS Actual
|2
|0.97
|-0.2
|-0.77
|Revenue Estimate
|1.14B
|1.51B
|821.39M
|900.96M
|Revenue Actual
|1.34B
|1.25B
|1.28B
|1.25B
