Recap: Axis Capital Holdings Q3 Earnings

Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Axis Capital Holdings beat their estimated earnings by 102.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.01 versus an estimate of $-0.5, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $87,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.62, which was followed by a 2.64% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Axis Capital Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 1.38 0.44 -0.4 -0.48 EPS Actual 2 0.97 -0.2 -0.77 Revenue Estimate 1.14B 1.51B 821.39M 900.96M Revenue Actual 1.34B 1.25B 1.28B 1.25B

