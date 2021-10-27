Recap: Sunnova Energy Intl Q3 Earnings
Sunnova Energy Intl (NYSE:NOVA) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Sunnova Energy Intl missed their estimated earnings by 78.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.14, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $18,724,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-0.4, which was followed by a 3.29% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Sunnova Energy Intl's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.17
|-0.18
|-0.31
|-0.15
|EPS Actual
|-0.57
|-0.31
|0
|-0.15
|Revenue Estimate
|57.17M
|43.53M
|42.80M
|48.20M
|Revenue Actual
|66.56M
|41.28M
|38.02M
|50.18M
