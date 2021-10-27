O'Reilly Automotive: Q3 Earnings Insights
O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
O'Reilly Automotive beat their estimated earnings by 13.03%, reporting an EPS of $8.07 versus an estimate of $7.14, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $272,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.2, which was followed by a 2.18% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at O'Reilly Automotive's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|7.13
|5.47
|5.13
|6.19
|EPS Actual
|8.33
|7.06
|5.40
|7.07
|Revenue Estimate
|3.17B
|2.86B
|2.78B
|2.98B
|Revenue Actual
|3.47B
|3.09B
|2.83B
|3.21B
