 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

O'Reilly Automotive: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2021 4:45pm   Comments
Share:
O'Reilly Automotive: Q3 Earnings Insights

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

O'Reilly Automotive beat their estimated earnings by 13.03%, reporting an EPS of $8.07 versus an estimate of $7.14, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $272,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.2, which was followed by a 2.18% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at O'Reilly Automotive's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 7.13 5.47 5.13 6.19
EPS Actual 8.33 7.06 5.40 7.07
Revenue Estimate 3.17B 2.86B 2.78B 2.98B
Revenue Actual 3.47B 3.09B 2.83B 3.21B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (ORLY)

Earnings Scheduled For October 27, 2021
Where O'Reilly Automotive Stands With Analysts
Analyst Ratings For O'Reilly Automotive
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 17, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings