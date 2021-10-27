Wolfspeed: Q1 Earnings Insights
Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Wolfspeed beat their estimated earnings by 8.7%, reporting an EPS of $-0.21 versus an estimate of $-0.23, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $60,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 9.15% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Wolfspeed's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.24
|-0.23
|-0.25
|-0.21
|EPS Actual
|-0.23
|-0.22
|-0.24
|-0.19
|Revenue Estimate
|145.17M
|130.21M
|121.50M
|209.88M
|Revenue Actual
|145.80M
|137.30M
|127.00M
|216.60M
