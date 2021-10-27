Wolfspeed: Q1 Earnings Insights

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Wolfspeed beat their estimated earnings by 8.7%, reporting an EPS of $-0.21 versus an estimate of $-0.23, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $60,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 9.15% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Wolfspeed's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.24 -0.23 -0.25 -0.21 EPS Actual -0.23 -0.22 -0.24 -0.19 Revenue Estimate 145.17M 130.21M 121.50M 209.88M Revenue Actual 145.80M 137.30M 127.00M 216.60M

