 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Wolfspeed: Q1 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2021 4:30pm   Comments
Share:
Wolfspeed: Q1 Earnings Insights

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Wolfspeed beat their estimated earnings by 8.7%, reporting an EPS of $-0.21 versus an estimate of $-0.23, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $60,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 9.15% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Wolfspeed's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.24 -0.23 -0.25 -0.21
EPS Actual -0.23 -0.22 -0.24 -0.19
Revenue Estimate 145.17M 130.21M 121.50M 209.88M
Revenue Actual 145.80M 137.30M 127.00M 216.60M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (WOLF)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For October 27, 2021
Which Apple Chip Suppliers Will Face The Biggest Impact From iPhone Production Cuts?
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
GM, Wolfspeed Enter Supplier Agreement To Use Silicon Carbide For Electric Vehicles
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings