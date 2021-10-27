 Skip to main content

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Falls After Q3 Results; Clocks 2.7% Sales Growth Versus 2019 Level
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2021 1:08pm   Comments
  • Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE: SIX) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 2.7% versus 3Q19, to $638 million, beating the analyst consensus of $587.07 million.
  • The company reported revenues of $126 million in 3Q20. The company's Q3 results are not directly comparable to the prior-year period due to COVID-19 related suspension of operations.
  • Attendance was 12 million guests in the quarter, a decrease of 2 million compared to 3Q19. Total guest spending per capita was $52.02, up 11% Y/Y and rose 23% from 3Q19.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $279 million versus $307 million in the same quarter in 2019. It reported an Adjusted EBITDA of $(54) million last year.
  • EPS of $1.80 beat the analyst consensus of $1.55.
  • The company held $389.9 million in cash and equivalents as of October 3, 2021. Net cash flow for the quarter was $137 million.
  • Price action: SIX shares are trading lower by 10.5% at $41.35 on the last check Wednesday.

