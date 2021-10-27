 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Preview: Werner Enterprises
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2021 11:53am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Preview: Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2021-10-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Werner Enterprises will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.95

Werner Enterprises bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by 0.0%, which was followed by a 0.74% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Werner Enterprises's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.86 0.63 0.78 0.66
EPS Actual 0.86 0.68 0.89 0.69
Price Change % -0.74% 4.41% 1.61% -3.46%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Werner Enterprises were trading at $46.73 as of October 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 21.71%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (WERN)

Embark Trucks Tallies 14,200 Prelaunch Reservations for Driverless Software
Rate Guidance Should Drive TL Estimates Higher, Morgan Stanley Says
See Why Cowen Raised Price Targets On These Trucking Industry Companies?
Up 5% May Not Be Enough For Truckload Rates In 2022
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 15, 2021
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings