 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Preview: Oshkosh's Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2021 10:26am   Comments
Share:
Preview: Oshkosh's Earnings

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2021-10-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Oshkosh will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.74

Oshkosh bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by -7.52%, which was followed by a 0.29% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Oshkosh's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 2.26 1.15 0.73 1.09
EPS Actual 2.09 1.48 1.13 1.30
Price Change % 0.29% 0.06% 5.78% -2.8%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Oshkosh were trading at $105.13 as of October 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 50.04%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

Related Articles (OSK)

Is Workhorse Group An Electric Vehicle Stock To Buy For Value Investors?
Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For Oshkosh
What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Oshkosh
Morgan Stanley Lowers Price Target For Several Machinery Stocks
Expert Ratings For Oshkosh
Analysts Cut Oshkosh PT After Negative Pre-Announcement
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings