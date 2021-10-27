Coastal Financial: Q3 Earnings Insights
Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 03:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Coastal Financial beat their estimated earnings by 31.71%, reporting an EPS of $0.54 versus an estimate of $0.41, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $7,901,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 0.99% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Coastal Financial's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.48
|0.38
|0.37
|0.25
|EPS Actual
|0.49
|0.49
|0.38
|0.34
|Revenue Estimate
|20.88M
|18.85M
|17.25M
|15.96M
|Revenue Actual
|23.39M
|20.30M
|18.98M
|17.04M
