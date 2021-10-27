 Skip to main content

Recap: Kraft Heinz Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2021 8:01am   Comments
Recap: Kraft Heinz Q3 Earnings

 

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Kraft Heinz beat their estimated earnings by 14.04%, reporting an EPS of $0.65 versus an estimate of $0.57, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $117,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 0.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kraft Heinz's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.72 0.59 0.74 0.62
EPS Actual 0.78 0.72 0.80 0.70
Revenue Estimate 6.53B 6.24B 6.82B 6.31B
Revenue Actual 6.62B 6.39B 6.94B 6.44B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

