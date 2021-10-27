Recap: Kraft Heinz Q3 Earnings
Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Kraft Heinz beat their estimated earnings by 14.04%, reporting an EPS of $0.65 versus an estimate of $0.57, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $117,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 0.0% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Kraft Heinz's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.72
|0.59
|0.74
|0.62
|EPS Actual
|0.78
|0.72
|0.80
|0.70
|Revenue Estimate
|6.53B
|6.24B
|6.82B
|6.31B
|Revenue Actual
|6.62B
|6.39B
|6.94B
|6.44B
