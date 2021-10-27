 Skip to main content

Recap: United Microelectronics Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2021 7:15am
Recap: United Microelectronics Q3 Earnings

 

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 05:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

United Microelectronics beat their estimated earnings by 35.26%, reporting an EPS of $0.257 versus an estimate of $0.19, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $466,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 7.6% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at United Microelectronics's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.130 0.060 0.06 0.07
EPS Actual 0.176 0.149 0.16 0.13
Revenue Estimate 1.78B 1.57B 1.57B 1.49B
Revenue Actual 1.83B 1.65B 1.59B 1.54B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

