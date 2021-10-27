Recap: United Microelectronics Q3 Earnings
United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 05:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
United Microelectronics beat their estimated earnings by 35.26%, reporting an EPS of $0.257 versus an estimate of $0.19, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $466,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 7.6% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at United Microelectronics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.130
|0.060
|0.06
|0.07
|EPS Actual
|0.176
|0.149
|0.16
|0.13
|Revenue Estimate
|1.78B
|1.57B
|1.57B
|1.49B
|Revenue Actual
|1.83B
|1.65B
|1.59B
|1.54B
