Spotify Technology: Q3 Earnings Insights
Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Spotify Technology missed their estimated earnings by 118.18%, reporting an EPS of $-0.48 versus an estimate of $-0.22, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $641,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.22, which was followed by a 0.87% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Spotify Technology's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.45
|-0.48
|-0.67
|-0.61
|EPS Actual
|-0.23
|-0.30
|-0.79
|-0.68
|Revenue Estimate
|2.72B
|2.58B
|2.59B
|2.36B
|Revenue Actual
|2.81B
|2.59B
|2.58B
|2.31B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News