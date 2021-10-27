Spotify Technology: Q3 Earnings Insights

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Spotify Technology missed their estimated earnings by 118.18%, reporting an EPS of $-0.48 versus an estimate of $-0.22, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $641,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.22, which was followed by a 0.87% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Spotify Technology's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate -0.45 -0.48 -0.67 -0.61 EPS Actual -0.23 -0.30 -0.79 -0.68 Revenue Estimate 2.72B 2.58B 2.59B 2.36B Revenue Actual 2.81B 2.59B 2.58B 2.31B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.