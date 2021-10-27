Recap: TE Connectivity Q4 Earnings
TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
TE Connectivity beat their estimated earnings by 3.05%, reporting an EPS of $1.69 versus an estimate of $1.64, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $557,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.21, which was followed by a 2.99% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at TE Connectivity's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.58
|1.48
|1.28
|0.84
|EPS Actual
|1.79
|1.57
|1.47
|1.16
|Revenue Estimate
|3.74B
|3.52B
|3.26B
|2.87B
|Revenue Actual
|3.85B
|3.74B
|3.52B
|3.26B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News