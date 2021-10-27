Recap: TE Connectivity Q4 Earnings

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

TE Connectivity beat their estimated earnings by 3.05%, reporting an EPS of $1.69 versus an estimate of $1.64, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $557,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.21, which was followed by a 2.99% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at TE Connectivity's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.58 1.48 1.28 0.84 EPS Actual 1.79 1.57 1.47 1.16 Revenue Estimate 3.74B 3.52B 3.26B 2.87B Revenue Actual 3.85B 3.74B 3.52B 3.26B

