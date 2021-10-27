Recap: Owens-Corning Q3 Earnings
Owens-Corning (NYSE:OC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Owens-Corning beat their estimated earnings by 1.61%, reporting an EPS of $2.52 versus an estimate of $2.48, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $309,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.47, which was followed by a 2.32% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Owens-Corning's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.13
|1.43
|1.38
|1.28
|EPS Actual
|2.60
|1.73
|1.90
|1.70
|Revenue Estimate
|2.00B
|1.83B
|1.80B
|1.80B
|Revenue Actual
|2.24B
|1.92B
|1.93B
|1.90B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News