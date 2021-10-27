Recap: Vertiv Holdings Q3 Earnings
Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 06:00 AM.
Earnings
Vertiv Holdings beat their estimated earnings by 5.26%, reporting an EPS of $0.2 versus an estimate of $0.19, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $67,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 1.88% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Vertiv Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.24
|0.12
|0.33
|0.27
|EPS Actual
|0.31
|0.21
|0.33
|0.32
|Revenue Estimate
|1.21B
|1.04B
|1.26B
|1.11B
|Revenue Actual
|1.26B
|1.10B
|1.31B
|1.16B
