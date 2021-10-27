Constellium: Q3 Earnings Insights

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Constellium beat their estimated earnings by 220.83%, reporting an EPS of $0.77 versus an estimate of $0.24, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $501,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.67, which was followed by a 0.37% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Constellium's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.21 0.08 0.01 -0.03 EPS Actual 0.88 0.39 0.20 0.15 Revenue Estimate 1.67B 1.57B 1.47B 1.37B Revenue Actual 1.83B 1.62B 1.48B 1.37B

