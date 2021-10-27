Constellium: Q3 Earnings Insights
Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Constellium beat their estimated earnings by 220.83%, reporting an EPS of $0.77 versus an estimate of $0.24, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $501,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.67, which was followed by a 0.37% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Constellium's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.21
|0.08
|0.01
|-0.03
|EPS Actual
|0.88
|0.39
|0.20
|0.15
|Revenue Estimate
|1.67B
|1.57B
|1.47B
|1.37B
|Revenue Actual
|1.83B
|1.62B
|1.48B
|1.37B
