Recap: Ares Management Q3 Earnings

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ares Management missed their estimated earnings by 0.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.62 versus an estimate of $0.62, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $155,828,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13, which was followed by a 1.56% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ares Management's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.51 0.51 0.46 0.41 EPS Actual 0.64 0.46 0.54 0.48 Revenue Estimate 424.96M 445.64M 385.32M 342.60M Revenue Actual 372.83M 327.46M 334.98M 292.43M

