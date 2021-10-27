Recap: Ares Management Q3 Earnings
Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Ares Management missed their estimated earnings by 0.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.62 versus an estimate of $0.62, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $155,828,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13, which was followed by a 1.56% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ares Management's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.51
|0.51
|0.46
|0.41
|EPS Actual
|0.64
|0.46
|0.54
|0.48
|Revenue Estimate
|424.96M
|445.64M
|385.32M
|342.60M
|Revenue Actual
|372.83M
|327.46M
|334.98M
|292.43M
