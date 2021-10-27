Recap: Taylor Morrison Home Q3 Earnings
Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 06:15 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Taylor Morrison Home beat their estimated earnings by 11.67%, reporting an EPS of $1.34 versus an estimate of $1.2, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $160,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 0.52% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Taylor Morrison Home's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.01
|0.75
|0.82
|0.61
|EPS Actual
|0.95
|0.75
|0.87
|1.01
|Revenue Estimate
|1.73B
|1.47B
|1.45B
|1.44B
|Revenue Actual
|1.72B
|1.42B
|1.56B
|1.70B
