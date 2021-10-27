Dynatrace: Q2 Earnings Insights

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Dynatrace beat their estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.18 versus an estimate of $0.16, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $57,768,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 2.39% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Dynatrace's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.15 0.14 0.13 0.10 EPS Actual 0.16 0.15 0.17 0.18 Revenue Estimate 203.37M 191.81M 172.33M 160.74M Revenue Actual 209.74M 196.50M 182.91M 168.59M

