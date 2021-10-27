Dynatrace: Q2 Earnings Insights
Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Dynatrace beat their estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.18 versus an estimate of $0.16, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $57,768,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 2.39% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Dynatrace's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.15
|0.14
|0.13
|0.10
|EPS Actual
|0.16
|0.15
|0.17
|0.18
|Revenue Estimate
|203.37M
|191.81M
|172.33M
|160.74M
|Revenue Actual
|209.74M
|196.50M
|182.91M
|168.59M
