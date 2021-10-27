Recap: Westinghouse Air Brake Q3 Earnings
Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE:WAB) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Westinghouse Air Brake beat their estimated earnings by 1.79%, reporting an EPS of $1.14 versus an estimate of $1.12, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $42,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1, which was followed by a 0.16% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Westinghouse Air Brake's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.96
|0.86
|1.03
|0.91
|EPS Actual
|1.06
|0.89
|0.98
|0.95
|Revenue Estimate
|1.87B
|1.85B
|2.04B
|1.80B
|Revenue Actual
|2.01B
|1.83B
|2.02B
|1.86B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News