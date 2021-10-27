Evercore: Q3 Earnings Insights

Evercore (NYSE:EVR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Evercore beat their estimated earnings by 29.41%, reporting an EPS of $3.96 versus an estimate of $3.06, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $423,140,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.49, which was followed by a 1.55% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Evercore's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 2.68 2.56 2.12 0.38 EPS Actual 3.17 3.29 5.67 1.11 Revenue Estimate 606.33M 566.01M 549.92M 320.49M Revenue Actual 691.19M 669.90M 969.92M 408.49M

