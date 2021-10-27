Evercore: Q3 Earnings Insights
Evercore (NYSE:EVR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Evercore beat their estimated earnings by 29.41%, reporting an EPS of $3.96 versus an estimate of $3.06, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $423,140,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.49, which was followed by a 1.55% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Evercore's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.68
|2.56
|2.12
|0.38
|EPS Actual
|3.17
|3.29
|5.67
|1.11
|Revenue Estimate
|606.33M
|566.01M
|549.92M
|320.49M
|Revenue Actual
|691.19M
|669.90M
|969.92M
|408.49M
