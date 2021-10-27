 Skip to main content

Recap: Costamare Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2021
Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Costamare missed their estimated earnings by 4.35%, reporting an EPS of $0.66 versus an estimate of $0.69, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $108,323,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 3.51% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Costamare's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.54 0.30 0.25 0.22
EPS Actual 0.47 0.31 0.27 0.22
Revenue Estimate 159.00M 124.77M 120.87M 115.29M
Revenue Actual 166.77M 126.72M 119.14M 107.90M

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

