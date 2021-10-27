Recap: Costamare Q3 Earnings
Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Costamare missed their estimated earnings by 4.35%, reporting an EPS of $0.66 versus an estimate of $0.69, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $108,323,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 3.51% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Costamare's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.54
|0.30
|0.25
|0.22
|EPS Actual
|0.47
|0.31
|0.27
|0.22
|Revenue Estimate
|159.00M
|124.77M
|120.87M
|115.29M
|Revenue Actual
|166.77M
|126.72M
|119.14M
|107.90M
