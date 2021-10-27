Recap: Graham Q2 Earnings

Graham (NYSE:GHM) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Graham missed their estimated earnings by 220.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $0.05, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $6,192,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.2, which was followed by a 0.15% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Graham's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -0.08 0.08 0.11 0.07 EPS Actual -0.28 0.04 0.11 0.27 Revenue Estimate 23.50M 24.75M 25.26M 23.13M Revenue Actual 20.16M 25.67M 27.15M 27.95M

