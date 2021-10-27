Recap: Graham Q2 Earnings
Graham (NYSE:GHM) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Graham missed their estimated earnings by 220.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $0.05, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $6,192,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.2, which was followed by a 0.15% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Graham's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.08
|0.08
|0.11
|0.07
|EPS Actual
|-0.28
|0.04
|0.11
|0.27
|Revenue Estimate
|23.50M
|24.75M
|25.26M
|23.13M
|Revenue Actual
|20.16M
|25.67M
|27.15M
|27.95M
