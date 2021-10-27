Recap: Harley-Davidson Q3 Earnings
Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 06:15 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Harley-Davidson beat their estimated earnings by 68.57%, reporting an EPS of $1.18 versus an estimate of $0.7, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $196,971,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.24, which was followed by a 1.53% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Harley-Davidson's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.17
|0.88
|0.14
|0.28
|EPS Actual
|1.41
|1.68
|-0.44
|1.05
|Revenue Estimate
|1.42B
|1.25B
|772.96M
|862.05M
|Revenue Actual
|1.33B
|1.23B
|530.96M
|964.03M
