Recap: Harley-Davidson Q3 Earnings

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 06:15 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Harley-Davidson beat their estimated earnings by 68.57%, reporting an EPS of $1.18 versus an estimate of $0.7, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $196,971,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.24, which was followed by a 1.53% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Harley-Davidson's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 1.17 0.88 0.14 0.28 EPS Actual 1.41 1.68 -0.44 1.05 Revenue Estimate 1.42B 1.25B 772.96M 862.05M Revenue Actual 1.33B 1.23B 530.96M 964.03M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.