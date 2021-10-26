Recap: Texas Instruments Q3 Earnings
Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Texas Instruments beat their estimated earnings by 0.98%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $826,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.23, which was followed by a 5.32% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Texas Instruments's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.82
|1.58
|1.34
|1.27
|EPS Actual
|2.05
|1.87
|1.80
|1.45
|Revenue Estimate
|4.35B
|3.99B
|3.60B
|3.43B
|Revenue Actual
|4.58B
|4.29B
|4.08B
|3.82B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings