Recap: Texas Instruments Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 26, 2021 6:49pm   Comments
Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Texas Instruments beat their estimated earnings by 0.98%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $826,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.23, which was followed by a 5.32% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Texas Instruments's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 1.82 1.58 1.34 1.27
EPS Actual 2.05 1.87 1.80 1.45
Revenue Estimate 4.35B 3.99B 3.60B 3.43B
Revenue Actual 4.58B 4.29B 4.08B 3.82B

