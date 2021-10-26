Manhattan Associates: Q3 Earnings Insights

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Manhattan Associates beat their estimated earnings by 31.48%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $19,428,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18, which was followed by a 7.57% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Manhattan Associates's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.43 0.32 0.32 0.39 EPS Actual 0.61 0.43 0.45 0.51 Revenue Estimate 156.94M 143.87M 137.96M 138.87M Revenue Actual 166.11M 156.85M 147.08M 149.76M

