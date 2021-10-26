Manhattan Associates: Q3 Earnings Insights
Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Manhattan Associates beat their estimated earnings by 31.48%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $19,428,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18, which was followed by a 7.57% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Manhattan Associates's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.43
|0.32
|0.32
|0.39
|EPS Actual
|0.61
|0.43
|0.45
|0.51
|Revenue Estimate
|156.94M
|143.87M
|137.96M
|138.87M
|Revenue Actual
|166.11M
|156.85M
|147.08M
|149.76M
