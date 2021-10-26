Recap: Range Resources Q3 Earnings
Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 04:45 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Range Resources missed their estimated earnings by 1.89%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $285,550,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-0.02, which was followed by a 6.82% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Range Resources's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.26
|0.25
|0.06
|0.01
|EPS Actual
|0.24
|0.30
|0.02
|-0.05
|Revenue Estimate
|567.61M
|553.63M
|497.57M
|497.80M
|Revenue Actual
|644.09M
|644.51M
|530.75M
|509.86M
