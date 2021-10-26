Recap: Range Resources Q3 Earnings

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 04:45 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Range Resources missed their estimated earnings by 1.89%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $285,550,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-0.02, which was followed by a 6.82% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Range Resources's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.26 0.25 0.06 0.01 EPS Actual 0.24 0.30 0.02 -0.05 Revenue Estimate 567.61M 553.63M 497.57M 497.80M Revenue Actual 644.09M 644.51M 530.75M 509.86M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.