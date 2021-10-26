Recap: Juniper Networks Q3 Earnings
Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Juniper Networks missed their estimated earnings by 0.0%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $51,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 2.39% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Juniper Networks's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.39
|0.25
|0.53
|0.43
|EPS Actual
|0.43
|0.30
|0.55
|0.43
|Revenue Estimate
|1.14B
|1.06B
|1.19B
|1.12B
|Revenue Actual
|1.17B
|1.07B
|1.22B
|1.14B
