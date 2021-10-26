Recap: Capital One Financial Q3 Earnings
Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Capital One Financial beat their estimated earnings by 27.51%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $449,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $3.1, which was followed by a 0.84% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Capital One Financial's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|4.61
|4.17
|2.86
|2.01
|EPS Actual
|7.71
|7.03
|5.29
|5.06
|Revenue Estimate
|7.09B
|6.98B
|6.97B
|6.70B
|Revenue Actual
|7.37B
|7.11B
|7.34B
|7.38B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings