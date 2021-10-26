Principal Financial Group: Q3 Earnings Insights
Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Principal Financial Gr beat their estimated earnings by 5.62%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $330,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2, which was followed by a 0.13% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Principal Financial Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.5
|1.34
|1.42
|1.39
|EPS Actual
|1.7
|1.53
|1.48
|1.44
|Revenue Estimate
|3.68B
|3.87B
|3.86B
|3.63B
|Revenue Actual
|3.61B
|3.11B
|3.68B
|3.29B
