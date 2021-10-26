Recap: First Community Q3 Earnings
First Community (NASDAQ:FCBC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
First Community beat their estimated earnings by 8.96%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $606,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17, which was followed by a 1.6% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at First Community's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.59
|0.54
|0.52
|0.40
|EPS Actual
|0.76
|0.82
|0.65
|0.47
|Revenue Estimate
|33.16M
|33.92M
|34.29M
|33.61M
|Revenue Actual
|34.61M
|33.85M
|35.45M
|34.47M
