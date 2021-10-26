Recap: First Community Q3 Earnings

First Community (NASDAQ:FCBC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

First Community beat their estimated earnings by 8.96%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $606,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17, which was followed by a 1.6% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at First Community's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.59 0.54 0.52 0.40 EPS Actual 0.76 0.82 0.65 0.47 Revenue Estimate 33.16M 33.92M 34.29M 33.61M Revenue Actual 34.61M 33.85M 35.45M 34.47M

