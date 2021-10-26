Recap: First Bank Q3 Earnings
First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
First Bank beat their estimated earnings by 11.9%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $2,806,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 1.54% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at First Bank's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.39
|0.34
|0.31
|0.22
|EPS Actual
|0.45
|0.49
|0.31
|0.30
|Revenue Estimate
|20.17M
|19.83M
|18.27M
|17.59M
|Revenue Actual
|21.76M
|22.35M
|21.04M
|19.88M
