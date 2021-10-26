Recap: First Bank Q3 Earnings

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

First Bank beat their estimated earnings by 11.9%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $2,806,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 1.54% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at First Bank's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.39 0.34 0.31 0.22 EPS Actual 0.45 0.49 0.31 0.30 Revenue Estimate 20.17M 19.83M 18.27M 17.59M Revenue Actual 21.76M 22.35M 21.04M 19.88M

