Recap: Nabors Industries Q3 Earnings

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Nabors Industries missed their estimated earnings by 12.11%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $85,813,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.73, which was followed by a 3.14% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Nabors Industries's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate -17.46 -21.42 -23.89 -24.20 EPS Actual -15.73 -20.16 -24.11 -22.81 Revenue Estimate 465.34M 452.57M 418.41M 444.07M Revenue Actual 489.33M 460.51M 443.40M 438.35M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.