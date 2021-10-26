Recap: Nabors Industries Q3 Earnings
Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Nabors Industries missed their estimated earnings by 12.11%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $85,813,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.73, which was followed by a 3.14% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Nabors Industries's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-17.46
|-21.42
|-23.89
|-24.20
|EPS Actual
|-15.73
|-20.16
|-24.11
|-22.81
|Revenue Estimate
|465.34M
|452.57M
|418.41M
|444.07M
|Revenue Actual
|489.33M
|460.51M
|443.40M
|438.35M
