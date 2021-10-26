Recap: Teradyne Q3 Earnings
Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 05:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Teradyne beat their estimated earnings by 11.19%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $131,501,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16, which was followed by a 1.12% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Teradyne's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.75
|1.05
|1.01
|1.12
|EPS Actual
|1.91
|1.11
|1.10
|1.18
|Revenue Estimate
|1.06B
|760.42M
|721.14M
|770.29M
|Revenue Actual
|1.09B
|781.61M
|758.97M
|819.00M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Teradyne management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $1.29 and $1.55 per share for the nextquarter.
This represents a -10.69% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Teradyne, a bearish signal to many investors.
