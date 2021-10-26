Twitter Q3 Earnings Highlights: 211M Monetizable Users, Ad Revenue Up 41%, Japan Second-Largest Market

Social media platform Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) reported third-quarter earnings after market close Tuesday. Here are the key figure for investors to know.

What Happened: Twitter reported third-quarter revenue of $1.28 billion, which beat a street consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Revenue was up 37% year-over-year.

Twitter reported 211 million average monetizable daily active users, up 13% year-over-year. The company had 37 million monetizable daily active users in the U.S. and 174 million in international markets.

Revenue for the company’s U.S. business was $742 million, up 45% year-over-year. International revenue in the third quarter was $542 million, up 28% year-over-year.

The company says Japan is its second-largest market with revenue of $159 million, up 20% year-over-year. The country made up 12% of the company’s third-quarter revenue.

Advertising revenue for Twitter was $1.14 billion in the third quarter, up 41% year-over-year.

What’s Next: Twitter is guiding for fourth-quarter revenue to come in a range of $1.5 billion to $1.6 billion. Current street estimates are for revenue of $1.58 billion.

“We continue to expect total revenue to grow faster than expenses in 2021 and we expect to continue our investment posture as we enter next year,” the company said.

TWTR Price Action: Twitter shares are up 3% to $62.92 in after-hours trading.