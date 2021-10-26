 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Centene Earnings Perspective: Return On Invested Capital
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 26, 2021 10:35am   Comments
Share:
Centene Earnings Perspective: Return On Invested Capital

According to Benzinga Pro, during Q3, Centene (NYSE:CNC) earned $969.00 million, a 355.67% increase from the preceding quarter. Centene also posted a total of $32.41 billion in sales, a 4.45% increase since Q2. In Q2, Centene brought in $31.02 billion in sales but lost $379.00 million in earnings.

What Is Return On Invested Capital?

Earnings data without context is not clear and can difficult to base trading decisions on. Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) helps to filter signal from noise by measuring yearly pre-tax profit relative to invested capital by a business. Generally, a higher ROIC suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q3, Centene posted an ROIC of 1.95%.

It is important to keep in mind that ROIC evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but does not account for factors that could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Earnings data without context is not clear and can difficult to base trading decisions on. Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) helps to filter signal from noise by measuring yearly pre-tax profit relative to invested capital by a business. Generally, a higher ROIC suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q3, Centene posted an ROIC of 1.95%.

It is important to keep in mind that ROIC evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but does not account for factors that could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

For Centene, the positive return on invested capital ratio of 1.95% suggests that management is allocating their capital effectively. Effective capital allocation is a positive indicator that a company will achieve more durable success and favorable long-term returns.

Analyst Predictions

Centene reported Q3 earnings per share at $1.26/share, which beat analyst predictions of $1.25/share.

 

Related Articles (CNC)

Recap: Centene Q3 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For October 26, 2021
Why Centene Shares Are Rising
Director Of Centene Makes $210K Sale
A Bearish Sign Appears On Centene's Chart
Cramer Weighs In On Joby Aviation, Pitney Bowes And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCEEarnings