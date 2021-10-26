 Skip to main content

Preview: Selective Insurance Group's Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 26, 2021 10:15am   Comments
Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2021-10-27. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Selective Insurance Group will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.01

Selective Insurance Group bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by 52.89%, which was followed by a 2.09% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Selective Insurance Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 1.21 1.06 1.20 1.07
EPS Actual 1.85 1.70 1.84 1.06
Price Change % 2.09% 2.16% -3.26% 2.02%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Selective Insurance Group were trading at $79.87 as of October 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 50.9%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

